Matthew Craig Zarzyczny, 42, of Williamsport passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born April 22, 1981 in Williamsport he was a son of the late Craig B. and Carole A. (Confer) Zarzyczny of Williamsport. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a loving brother, Brandon M. Zarzyczny and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Matt was a 1999 graduate of Williamsport High School and graduated in 2003 from Lycoming College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity in college. He attended post graduate school at Clemson University for three years. Matt was part-owner and head of sales at The Graphic Hive.

He was a bass guitarist, loved watching movies, listening to music, playing video games, and watching Pro Wrestling (AEW). He loved his golden retriever, Cambria, that passed last winter and loved all of his friends and family.

A memorial service to honor Matthew’s life will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday July 12, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Matt’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport PA 17701 or Penn Pancreatic Cancer Research Center, c/o The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.

Online condolences may be made on Matthew’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.