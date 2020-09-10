Williamsport -- Matthew Charles "Matt" Price, 45, of Williamsport went to be with his Lord Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home.

Born February 11, 1975 in Jersey Shore, he was a son of Franklyn A. Price of Williamsport and the late Cynthia A. (Spotts) Price.

Surviving in addition to his father are two brothers, Michael A. Price (Michelle), of Williamsport, and Franklyn A. Price (Ricki Ellen), of Muncy; two nephews, Malachi (Mary) and Mitchell; and a niece, Michaela. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his uncle, Arthur W. Spotts.

Matt was a 1994 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and worked for Weis as a cart attendant for almost 12 years. He was a member of New Life Church, Pennsdale, and enjoyed sharing his belief in Jesus with any he came across and always invited them to his church. He was a member of the worship team, playing bongos and maracas. He was a part of the mission team and even went to Guatemala. Matt was one of the nicest people you could ever meet and he loved getting to know people. He always had a compliment and smile. Matt will be very deeply missed by his family and his church family.

Matt was an avid sports fan. He cheered for the Atlanta Braves, San Francisco 49ers and Michigan. He was passionate about professional wrestling, especially his favorite wrestler, John Cena.

Come celebrate the life of Matt and his coronation into the Kingdom of God at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26 at New Life Church, 1006 Village Road, Pennsdale, with Rev. Robert Lauver officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Matt's name to New Life Church, 1006 Village Road, Pennsdale, PA 17756. www.newlifemuncy.com/connect.html

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com