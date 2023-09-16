Trout Run, Pa. — Matthew C. “Matt” Stine, 44, of Trout Run passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born on April 16, 1979 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Wayne E. and Mary H. (Campbell) Stine. Matt graduated from Liberty High School in 1998. He worked for Giant Grocery Stores for several years before his symptoms of Muscular Dystrophy took over his physical health. Quiet and reserved, Matt never complained and loved spending time with his extended family. He enjoyed playing cards and was sneakily great at poker. In his spare time, you could find him reading Stephen King Novels, as well as other literature. Matt never passed up a chance to stop at Newberry Sub Shop when in town, and greatly enjoyed trips to Knoebels Grove. Matt was of the United Methodist faith.

Surviving are his two brothers, Marc A. Stine (Katie) of Hatfield, Michael B. Stine (Nichole) of LaCrosse, Wisconsin; beloved nephews and niece, Connor, Flynn, and Cora, one aunt and two uncles, and many loving cousins.

A memorial service to honor Matt’s life will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends prior from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Matt’s memory to The Muscular Dystrophy Association, National Office, 161 N. Clark Ste. 3550, Chicago, IL 60601, and/or the Gift of Life, c/o Transplant Foundation, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Matthew’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

