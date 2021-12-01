Williamsport -- Marylou (Dooris) Strosser, 79, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

She was married to Bernard L. Strosser, Sr. of Bradenton, Florida for 59 years.

Marylou was born on July 22, 1942 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Francis and Peggy (Hess) Dooris, Sr. She graduated from Williamsport High School in 1961 and also graduated from State Beauty School. Marylou was a dedicated homemaker and mother who also worked for Billtown Mechanical Corp and then retired in 1997. She enjoyed music, painting but most of all her dogs. She and her husband were also long-standing foster parents for Lycoming County Children and Youth Services.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons; Bernie L. Strosser, Jr. (Carla), Jeff T. Strosser (Traci) and Scott A. Strosser (Crystal), all of Williamsport, one daughter; Jackie M. Strosser (Mike Lupole) of Jersey Shore, five grandchildren; Zachary, Austin, Nicholas, Hannah and Cassidy, also her dog “Denver”. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother; Francis “Sonny” Dooris, Jr.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

