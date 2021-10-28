Loyalsock Twp. -- Mary S. Bower, 83, of River Woods Lewisburg and formerly of Loyalsock Township, died peacefully Monday October 25, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

She was preceded in death by her college sweetheart and loving husband of 61 years, Dale Vincent Bower on September 6, 2021.

Born May 22, 1938 in Takoma Park, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Candler H. Hoffman and Helen W. (Lines) Hoffman-Vernon and a step daughter of William Clark Vernon.

Mary was a graduate of Montgomery Blair High School, and also earned a Bachelor’s degree in Executive Secretarial Science from Lycoming College. During her senior year of college she was awarded the Chieftain Award for her outstanding academic and leadership achievements. Mary was employed as a legal secretary for over 20 years working for several attorneys in the Williamsport area.

She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church and also Pine Street United Methodist Church. Throughout her years she was involved with various church committees and sang in the choir. Mary always had a knack for learning how to play musical instruments. She played a wide variety of wind and brass instruments during her years playing with the New Horizons Band. She was also a contributing member of the Williamsport Music Club and served as Treasurer for many years.

Mary enjoyed spending time at the family cottage in Maryland, going for boat rides, fishing and crabbing of the pier. She was always ready to support her grandchildren in their activities and could often be found cheering on the Lycoming College Football and Basketball teams. Mary was extremely proud of her family, raising her sons and making her house a home filled with music and love.

Mary is survived by two sons, Rodney Dale Bower of Linden and Robert Edward Bower of Hughesville; seven grandchildren, Ryan William, Tyler Douglas and Blair Joan Bower, Tixo Shanti and Lotus Shenay Bower, Logan Scott and Madison Nicole Bower; a sister, Barbara “Bobby” Blaker of Padonia, Maryland as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by an infant son David Thomas Bower in 1963; and her oldest son, Daniel Philip Bower in 2009.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mary will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, November 1 at Pine Street United Methodist Church, 441 Pine St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12- 1 p.m. on Monday at Pine St. UMC.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Lycoming College c/o the McIver Endowed Professorship, One College Place Williamsport, Pa., 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

