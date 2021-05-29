Williamsport -- Mary P. Baggett, 92, formerly of Oakland Avenue, Williamsport, passed away peacefully at the Williamsport Home on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Mary was born in Peabody, Massachusetts on Dec. 30, 1928, the daughter of Myles and Marion (Phillips) Towne.

Mary graduated from Haverhill Hill School in Haverhill, Mass. She graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Regis College in Weston, Mass. She graduated with a Master of Science degree in Chemistry from Wellesley College in Wellesley, Mass. She taught in the Chemistry Department at Wellesley College.

Mary married James J. Baggett of Boston, Mass.

The Baggetts moved from Bangor, Maine to Williamsport in 1960 where James served as the Executive Director of the Lycoming County United Way for 30 years.

Mary devoted much of the next twenty years of her life to raising 6 children. She volunteered her time in support of church, school, scouting and sports leagues. She never missed an activity where her children were involved. She befriended many of her children’s friends through taking interest in them and extending kindness. Her chocolate chip cookies became legendary amongst a generation of family and friends.

Mary was an active member of Saint Joseph the Worker Parish. She was spiritual in many ways. She found comfort in nature and comfort in the Lord. There is no doubt that she is being received as heaven’s newest angel. The way she lived her life was grounded in her faith and reflected her beliefs.

Mary fought the good fight, she finished the race and she kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7).

Other than volunteering in support of her children, she mentored youths through the Friends of the Court program, was part of a quilting group with her friends that made stuffed animals for the hospital, provided a helping hand to students and volunteered at the parish hall. She was like a second mother to many others. Some had lost their mothers too soon and others did not have a quality relationship with their mothers. Wherever she went, people gravitated to her. Mary was a kind-hearted and warm soul who put a smile on their faces.

After raising her children, Mary taught in the Chemistry Department at Lycoming College. She loved to teach and loved connecting with students, many of whom stayed in touch long after graduation.

Mary enjoyed planning and nurturing her garden. Each year we lost more of our yard to her gardens. She was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox who she began watching as a child. She loved the drive along the New England coast and stopping for a lobster roll. Mary was usually the smartest person in the room although she never let on about her education. Her quick wit and sense of humor kept others on their toes. She did not have time for nonsense or things that divided people.

Mary was active in the lives of her grandchildren who adored her. She was introduced to soccer and swimming as well as being reacquainted with basketball, baseball, track and football. Mary attended every event that she could and kept-up with the activities of those living out of town. All told, she probably watched more sporting events than Howard Cosell.

She relished her role as grandma. She loved to talk with her grandchildren about science, growing up on a farm and their parents’ childhood shenanigans.

We were blessed to have had Mary in our lives. Her influences will remain with us forever. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit and selfless dedication to her family.

Surviving are five children and their families; J. Michael (Cheryl) Baggett of Moon Township, Paul D. (Shelly) Baggett of Johnson City, Tenn., Kevin J. (Judy) Baggett of Loyalsock Township, Stephen M. (Christine) Baggett of Cochranville, Mary Ellen (Dan) Hibbs of Loyalsock Township; 14 grandchildren; Zachary (Emily), Adam, Tommy, Layne, Madison, Jared, Jimmy, Michael, Ryan, Jayson, Andrew Baggett, Marlee (fiancée Kyle), Danny and Matthew Hibbs; two great-grandchildren Benjamin and Bailee Baggett, and a brother, Myles K. Towne Jr. of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and his children Beth (Dan) Wilson and Chris (Terri) Towne.

Her husband of 57 years, James J. Baggett and son, Mark J. Baggett preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Wed., June 2, 2021 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport with Rev. Robert J. Antonelli officiating.

The family will receive family and friends in the church’s portico from 9:30 to 10:45 prior to mass.

Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.

The family thanks the staff of the Meadows Assisted Living facility and the Williamsport Home for their kindness and compassion during Mary’s time there.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to Saint Joseph the Worker Parish 711 West Edwin Street., Williamsport, PA 17701 or Lycoming County United Way 1 West 3rd St., Suite. 208 Williamsport, PA 17701.

