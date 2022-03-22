Williamsport -- Mary (Kellenstine) Missigman, 88, passed away at Valley View Rehab & Nursing Center on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Mary was born on June 13, 1933, a daughter to the late John J and Ruth (Eck) Kellenstine.

Mary was an avid member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish throughout her life, and was heavily involved with local libraries, often found reading to children. She worked as an educator for over 30 years at Cochran and Jackson Elementary Schools, teaching remedial reading. In retirement, she helped at St. Joseph’s library while it was in operation, as well as at Brodart’s and the James V. Brown Library.

She was a member of the local Women’s Club, and loved to play bridge.

Mary is survived by her son, John J. (Rita) Missigman of Dallas, Pa.; grandchildren, Tim (Amanda) Missigman and Brian (Emily Broadstreet) Missigman of North Carolina, Morgan Missigman of Florida; four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Joseph C. Missigman III; brother, John A Kellenstine; and sister, Ann L. Kellenstine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W 4th St., Williamsport at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 with Father David W. Bechtal officiating, with burial to follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, National Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington D.C., 20090-6011. Note in the memo: Ch.157, In Memory of Mary Kellenstine Missigman.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.



