Williamsport- Mary “Marie” S. Matthews of Williamsport, Pa., went to be with her Lord on October 20 at UPMC Susquehanna, with family by her side.

Marie was an adored wife, mother, Meme, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed reading and sitting outside on her swing. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are her three sons; Wesley (Crystal) Matthews of Williamsport, John Matthews of Williamsport, and Wayne (Greta) Matthews of Mifflinburg; three grandchildren; Joslyn Ertel of Williamsport, Kristin (Eric) Hamilton of Montgomery, and Wayne Matthews Jr. of Williamsport; three great grandchildren; Emma, Alex and Sarah; and Sister; Margaret Twigg of Williamsport.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no public services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1730 Four Mile Drive, Williamsport, Pa. 17701.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com



