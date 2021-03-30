South Williamsport -- Mary Margaret Spooner Chamberlin, 99, of South Williamsport passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Valley View Nursing Home where she had resided for two years.

She was born November 23, 1921 in Williamsport, the daughter of William and Elizabeth Loftus Spooner. Mary was married to Charles L. Chamberlin for 69 years before his passing in 2017.

Mary graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1940. She worked at the Grit Publishing Company for years before becoming a devoted mother and homemaker. She and Charles had three daughters, Diane (Dennis) Cramer, South Williamsport, Cynthia (Richard) Boyer, Montoursville, and Patricia (Frederick) Seiders, Turbotville. 'Nanny', as she was eventually known, and 'Pop' had nine grandchildren, Elisha (Danielle) Cramer, Hannah (Michael Johnson) Cramer, Jordan (Rachel) Cramer, Julie Boyer, Angela (Orion) Viertel, Ryan (Alicia) Boyer, Jesse (Michelle) Seiders, Amber (Matthew) Wilt, and Meghan (Nicholas) Cardillo. There also are 16 great grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother William (Rita) Spooner of Poway, Calif., and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elisabeth "Bette" Lynagh.

Mary was very family oriented as her life revolved around her husband, kids and grandkids. She and Charles opened their home with food and fun for decades to celebrate all holidays as well as endless weekend get-togethers, especially in the summer at their pool and tennis court, fondly known as the "Chamberlin Resort" to family, friends and neighbors. Many of her daughters' friends considered Mary to be like a second mother to them.

Many thanks to all who loved and cared for Mary over the years. And, thank you Mom, for always making everyone feel welcomed, cared for and loved, especially your family.

A viewing will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, on Wednesday, March 31 at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow the service at Mountain View Mausoleum, Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. In keeping with Dept. of Health guidelines, a mask will be required.

The family will provide the flowers. Donations may be made in Mary's name to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 West Central Avenue, South Williamsport, PA.

