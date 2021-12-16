Williamsport -- Mary Mae Jacobs Dodge, the last of her generation of Jacobs and Dodges, passed from this life December 13, 2021 at the age of 102. She had been a resident of the Williamsport Home for several years.

Born in Gaithersburg, Maryland in 1919, she was the only child of Willard and Maggie (Purdum) Jacobs. She graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1936 and American University in 1940. She was a life member of Phi Mu sorority.

It was at AU that she met the love of her life Wesley Dodge. They were United in marriage in 1942 just before he was sent to England to serve in WWII. They celebrated 75 years of marriage before his passing at the age of 101, in January of 2018. After almost 4 years, they are now happily reunited in God’s Heaven.

Following the war, they set up home in Williamsport where Mary was a homemaker. She was the proud mother of four children, Jim (Sandy), Bob (Kathi), Chet (Liza), and Mary (John Mussare). There are 9 Grandchildren, 16 Great-Grandchildren and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren.

An active member of Pine Street United Methodist Church, she served as a Sunday School teacher and was a member of the Methodist Women, serving several terms as president.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Pine Street United Methodist Church, 441 Pine St. Williamsport.

Gifts in her memory may be made to the Pine Street United Methodist Church 441 Pine St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

