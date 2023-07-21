Watsontown, Pa. — Mary M. Taylor, 89, of Watsontown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 with her family by her side.

Born October 12, 1933 in Dewart, she was the daughter of the late Judson A. and Violet A. (Burrows) Albertson. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry E. Bower, Jr. and Thomas S. Taylor.

Earlier in life she had worked at the former Ben Franklin store in Watsontown and the Sunoco Gas Station in Allenwood.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, and traveling to Alaska and back in their camper. Mary cherished all the times she spent with her family and was a life-long member of the White Deer Valley Baptist Church.

Surviving are three daughters and their husbands: Ladon and Tom Weaver of New Columbia; Vickie and Rod Keiser of Allenwood; and Jill and Jimmy Phlegar of Williamsport; three grandchildren: Michael Keiser and his wife Beth, Stacy Miller and her husband Ken, and Leslie Weaver and her husband Barry Baker; four great-grandchildren: Nathan Keiser, Emily and Chelsea Miller, and Nolan Baker; one great-great-grandchild, Parker Kerstetter; and one brother: Arthur Albertson, of Watsontown.

Preceding her in death besides her husbands were two brothers: Raymond and George Albertson, Sr. and two sisters: Laura Burns and Lena Kilgus.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Michael Diehl, officiating. Burial will follow in Presybterian Cemetery, McEwensville.

In lieu of flowers, she requested memorial donations be made to White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Valley Baptist Church Road, Allenwood, PA 17810.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

