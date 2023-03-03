Muncy, Pa. — Mary M. Kozak-Leiphart, 81, of Muncy died Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at her home.

Born March 30, 1941 in Boston, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Merle and Helen (Killroy) Leiphart.

Earlier in life, Mary worked at a sewing factory in Williamsport before moving to California with her family, where she worked as a bartender for over 20 years. Upon moving back to this area, she dedicated her time to caring for her son and husband as well as helping raise her grandchildren.

She loved watching Elvis movies and reading, especially true crime books. Mary also enjoyed doing velvet coloring sheets.

Surviving are five children, Raymond Wettlaufer and Dixi Burns, of Altoona, Billy and Ruth Ann Wettlaufer, of Trout Run, Bobby Wettlaufer and Donna Monhor, of Lancaster, California, Helen Wettlaufer, of South Williamsport and Penny Wettlaufer and Shawn Krause, of Muncy; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a son, David Wettlaufer; a daughter, Susan Fladd; and seven siblings.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held Monday, March 6, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Muncy with the Rev. Ben Lander officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

