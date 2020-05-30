Cogan Station -- Mary Margaret Farnsworth, 76, of Cogan Station passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at home with her husband by her side.

Born January 8, 1944 in Renovo, she was a daughter of the late Patrick and Helen (Probst) Conway.

Mary attended school in North Bend and her life changed forever when she met the love of her life, Richard L. “Dick” Farnsworth. She and Dick were married on October 21, 1961 and together they shared 59 years of marriage, creating a life and raising a family together. Mary’s greatest accomplishment in life was making her house a home filled with love, raising her five children. Her big heart, giving, would do anything for anyone, always loving personality were some of her finest attributes, even when she had to tell you the way things were going to be.

For a short period of time, Mary was employed by the Blast Intermediate as a driver for students who brought smiles to her face. Mary and Dick enjoyed square dancing and music and she was always fond of sharing a birthday with Elvis. She always looked forward to family gatherings, celebrating with her loved ones and being called Gram by her grandchildren. “Proud Mary keep on Rolling” with that go-to loving attitude.

Surviving in addition to her husband are five children, Cherie Agnoni (Tony) of Trout Run, Richard A. Farnsworth (Renee) of Williamsport, Helen Sherman (Ty) of Trout Run, Gene Farnsworth (Michelle) of Montgomery and Jennifer Farnsworth (Dwight) of Kentucky; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and her beloved dog, Vegas.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, James Conway; and three sisters, Patricia Lunger, Ellen Wisner, and Helen Conway.

A memorial service to honor the life of Mary will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

