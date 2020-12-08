Williamsport -- Mary M. Eck, 88, of Williamsport, passed away at Valley View Nursing Center on Dec. 5, 2020.

Mary was born July 18, 1932 in Williamsport, the daughter of John E. and Elizabeth C. (King) Keller. Mary recently celebrated her 65th wedding anniversary on Nov. 24, 2020 with her husband, Alfred A. Eck of Williamsport.

She was a life-long member of St. Boniface Church in Williamsport.

Mary retired from the Pa. Department of Public Welfare after 16 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with family and reading. She was an outstanding cook and talented seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Doris Kielwein, Jean Haefner, and Ann Haefner; and brother, James Keller.

Surviving are her sisters, Lois (Joseph) Kalis of Lebanon, Pa., and Betty (Carlyle) Rell of Nippenose Valley, Pa.; her five children, Pamela (James) Hutchison, of Holden Beach, N.C.; Michelle (Donald) Meszaros of Morristown, N.J.; Keith (Lisa) Eck of Dahlonega, Georgia; Donna (William) Kauffman, of Mount Holly, N.C.; and Alan (Michelle) Eck of Cumming, Georgia. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

For the safety of family and friends, a memorial service celebrating Mary’s life will be held at a later date.

Alfred Eck and his family would like to offer special thanks and appreciation to the dedicated staff of Valley View Nursing Center for the care and compassion they provided to Mary.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests donations in memory of Mary may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, www.ALZinfo.org. FDR Station, PO Box 220 New York, NY 10150.

