Williamsport -- Mary M. Eck, 82, of Williamsport passed away at UPMC Susquehanna on November 15, 2020.

Mary was born in Renovo on June 30, 1938 the daughter of Jesse and Ethel Pfoutz.

A mom and homemaker, she also worked for the Grit Publishing Co. Mary was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She enjoyed working on puzzles and sitting on the front porch swing, enjoying the neighborhood. She also enjoyed the lost art of writing letters to her family and friends.

She and her husband, Joseph F. Eck, celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on September 23, 2020.

In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her children and their families; Michelle M. (Mike) of Williamsport, Lisa A. (Steve) of Addison, Jennifer I. (Melina) of Holiday, Florida, Joseph (Tiaffany) of Brownsburg, Indiana; grandchildren, Michael, Kimberly, Karrie, Adam, Kendra, Dakota, Shannon, Autumn, and eleven great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Nicole Marie Eck.

The family will receive family and friends at St Boniface Catholic Church from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, with her pastor, Rev. William Corcoran with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements