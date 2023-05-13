Williamsport, Pa. — Mary Louise Stuart Ewing, "Louise," 79, of Bloomington, Indiana and formerly of Williamsport, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Louise was born April 15, 1944 in Williamsport to Nathan William Stuart and Jean Otto Stuart. She was married to George Edward Ewing, of Bloomington, Indiana on August 11, 1973. She knew she wanted a big family from the time she was a small child, and together, she and George embarked on family life, raising six children.

Louise was a devoted mother, and will be missed by her children, three daughters, Chrisstina Hamilton, of Ann Arbor, Mich., Tamara S. Ewing, of Nantes, France, and Sasha Ewing, of San Antonio, Texas; two sons, James Ewing, of Athens, N.Y., and Ross Ewing, of Bloomington, Ind.; and stepdaughter, Alice Ewing, of Cedar, Minn.; five grandchildren, Luther and Josephine Hamilton, Téa and Émile Hazebrouck, and Claire Ewing. She is preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Patricia Ann Rolley; and brother, Charles Nathan Stuart; and survived by her sister, Janice E. Kachoogian.

Louise graduated from Williamsport High School, and then studied at Bates College in Maine before completing a secretarial certificate at Williamsport School of Commerce, and eventually earned a bachelor of arts in anthropology from Indiana University.

She had a romantic sensibility and an adventurous spirit, spending time traveling around Europe before settling into family life. She had a lifelong interest in the study of culture and was an avid researcher with a focus on Scottish and early American history and family genealogy.

She had an infinite curiosity as a spiritual seeker, and was always exploring new paths including holistic medicine. After raising her children, she studied psychology and volunteered as a counselor. She was adept at helping people.

Louise was thankful for her upbringing in the Episcopal Church, and Trinity held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed her years singing in the choir and had a lifelong passion for music. She was an accomplished pianist and played a variety of other instruments including the violin, which was inspired by her father’s playing.

In her later years she became an insatiable crossword puzzle solver, and the whole family knew Sunday afternoon to be crossword time. She was a voracious reader and loved both reading and writing poetry.

A funeral service to honor the life of Louise will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 15 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 844 W. Fourth St. Williamsport, with the Rev. Kenneth E. Wagner-Pizza officiating. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

