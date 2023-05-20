Millersville, Pa. — Mary Louise Sprankle died peacefully at home in Millersville on May 18, 2023.

Mary Lou, as she was known, was born on July 7, 1939, in Middleburg to Cyril and Margaret Runkle.

After attending Middleburg Joint High School, she graduated from Penn State in 1961 with a degree in Elementary Education. Her professional career included teaching and substituting in the Keystone Central School District.

Mary Lou married C. Edward Sprankle and they resided in Lock Haven, Pa., and Lakeland, Florida, before his death in 2014. They were married 52 years.

She is survived by her two daughters, Alison Grubb and Megan Ouellet, along with Alison’s husband Jeremey and their two daughters Maren and Rhys.

Mary Lou was an avid golfer and active member of her community as she volunteered for many different organizations and served on many boards, including being President of the Children’s Aid Society for a number of years.

In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was predeceased by her two brothers.

She was a member of the Great Island Presbyterian Church. She requested that there be no funeral, viewing, or ceremony, and that gifts in her name be to the donor’s preferred charity or cause. She will be interred in Cedar Heights Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com and the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

