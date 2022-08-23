Hughesville — Mary Louise (Bostwick) Rosenbaum, 92, died Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Wolf Run Village, Hughesville, where she resided for the past 12 years.

Born March 3, 1930 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Arland and Thelma (Griggs) Bostwick. On June 11, 1948, she married Charles W. “Bud” Rosenbaum. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage before his death on December 12, 2006.

Mary Louise was a 1948 graduate of Muncy High School. Later she was awarded a certificate for basic income tax preparation from H & R Block, Muncy.

Mary Louise previously worked at the former Hurr’s Dairy Store, Main street, Muncy, H & R Block, Muncy, and two former locations in the Lycoming Mall, Lock Haven Savings and Loans and Gemstone Jewelry, from where she retired.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Pennsdale, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. Mary Louise was also a member of the Lycoming County Genealogical Society, the Muncy Public Library and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

With a passion for literacy she was a tutor for the Laubach Literacy Action International from 1987 to 1996 in the Muncy area. Mary Louise also enjoyed knitting.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Ann Rosenbaum, of Muncy; one daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Paul Phillips, of Muncy; three grandchildren, Angela and Dennis Dreisbach, of Muncy, Crystal and Jesse Rinker, of Selinsgrove and Paul “Travis” Phillips and his significant other Tammy Rinker, of Muncy; and seven great-grandchildren, James and Johnathan Hammond, Morgan, Kathryn and Haylee Zeager and McKenzy and Konnor Rinker.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one brother, Basil A. Bostwick and one great-grandson, Blake Rinker.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to either the Lycoming County Genealogical Society, c/o the Thomas Taber Museum, 858 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Muncy Public Library, 108 S. Main St., Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

