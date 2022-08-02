Williamsport — Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Kelchner, 84, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Norman E. Kelchner in 1998.

Born Dec. 5, 1937 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Edwin L. and Margaret L. (Powell) Alter.

Mary Lou was the owner of Kelchner’s Cleaning Service. She was a devoted member of Messiah Lutheran Church, and loved attending whenever she could. Mary Lou enjoyed cooking, and was known for her famous macaroni and cheese recipe. In her down time, Mary Lou relaxed by kicking back and watching television.

Surviving are four children, Norman E. Kelchner (Debbie) of Muncy Valley, Steve S. Kelchner (Bobbie Jo) of Turbotville, David M. Kelchner (Linda) of Williamsport, and Melissa S. Haas (Chris) of Williamsport; nine grandchildren, Emily, Randy, Emma, Miranda, Aaron, Elliott, Madie, Ethan, and Meghen (Josiah); and four great-grandchildren, Aubree, Mackenzie, Paisley, and Hudson.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas A. Kelchner, and her sister, Shirley M. Francis.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mary Lou will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Lou’s name to the Messiah Lutheran Church 324 South Howard Street South Williamsport, PA 17702.

Condolences for the family may be left on Mary Lou’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

