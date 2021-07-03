South Williamsport -- Mary Louise Ciccarelli,91, formerly of South Williamsport, passed away at Heritage Spring Memory Care on June 30, 2021.

She was born in Williamsport on Sept. 20, 1929, a daughter of Mildred O. Feigles.

Mary Louise was a member of the former Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish. While at Mater Dolorosa she volunteered at all their spaghetti dinners, and at St. Joseph the Worker she volunteered at their food bank. She was also a volunteer for the American Cancer Society. Mary Louise served as secretary of Lycoming County Brotherhood Alliance and secretary for the Sons of Italy Lodge 138. In addition, she was a volunteer at the South Williamsport Lions Club bake sales.

She was previously employed as office manager at the former Equitable Life Insurance Co., now Life Co. Consolidation Group.

Surviving is husband Eugene P. Ciccarelli. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on Sept. 3, 2020. In addition, she is survived by a daughter, Patricia (Michael) Peluso of South Williamsport; son-in-law, David R. Lenox of Bucks County; grandchildren, Alexander M. Peluso, Bettina J. Peluso, Gina M. Drobish, Megan E. Lenox; great grandchildren, Maggie and Ella Drobish.

In addition to her mother, a daughter, Eileen M Lenox preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7 with the Rev. Robert J. Antonelli officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

