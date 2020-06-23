Jersey Shore -- Mary Lou Herlocher, 88, of Jersey Shore passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Nippenose Valley Village surrounded by her loving family.

Born August 30, 1931 in Limestone Township, she was a daughter to the late Ellery Miller and the former Alice Showers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Horace O. "Orie" Herlocher, Sr. on January 4, 2010; a brother, Kenneth; and two sisters, Betty and Evelyn.

Mary Lou was a loving mother and grandmother. Her deepest love was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was very active at home and enjoyed crocheting, and also loved feeding and watching all the wildlife outside of her home.

Surviving are her three sons, Thomas W. (Tammy) Herlocher, of Palestine, Illinois, Carl L. (Carol) Herlocher, of Jersey Shore and Horace O. (Deborah) Herlocher, of Montoursville; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; brothers, Dean A. Miller, of Jersey Shore and Dale W. (Gay) Miller, of Williamsport; and a sister, Doris Baney, of Antes Fort.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening, June 26, 2020 at Welker Funeral Home. The Rev. Kenneth Geisewite will officiate.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Fairview Cemetery.

