Montoursville — Mary Lou Engel, 73, of Montoursville passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at home, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband James B. Engel in 2016.

Born December 26, 1948 in Altoona, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Andrew and Mary Jane (Walker) Ferguson. Mary Lou graduated from Williamsport High School. She worked as a clerk for All-Phase Electric for 21 years and retired from the Lycoming County Assessment Office as a Certified PA Evaluator in 2010. She enjoyed traveling, visiting lighthouses, and going on cruises. Mary Lou collected Dept. 56 houses and attended Saint Ann Catholic Church.

Surviving are her step-daughter, Terry Robleski (Scott) of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Kelli Winder (James), Michael McDonald (Keshia), Tessa Harris (Jordan), and Hiatt Robleski, seven great-grandchildren, and three siblings.

Along with her husband and parents, Mary Lou was predeceased by her daughter, Becky Lynn Emore, and a brother.

A memorial service to honor Mary Lou’s life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 7 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at Sanders.

Online condolences may be made on Mary Lou’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

