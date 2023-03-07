Williamsport, Pa. — Mary L. Orwig, 87, of Williamsport died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at The Gardens at Millville. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul T. Orwig, Sr.

Born March 2, 1935 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Mildred (Buckaleu) Eckroth.

Mary was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She retired in 1999 from the Loyalsock Township School District after more than 30 years in the cafeteria.

Mary enjoyed playing bingo, was an Elvis Presley fan, but most of all loved and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Paul Thomas Orwig, of Calif. and Gary Allen Orwig (Andrea), of Loyalsock Township; two daughters, Brenda M. Poole of Williamsport and Destini N. McQuillen (Mike) of Ariz.; six grandchildren, Ernest, Erika, Levon, Brian, Ryan, and John; 10 great-grandchildren, Latisha, Jayden, Addison, A’shaylah, Julien, Eliana, A’mani, Linda, Rylan, and Gracie; and one great-great-grandson, Hunter.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Marsha J. Fairfax and Linda Lou Phillips; and seven siblings.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be held privately in Montoursville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001.

Online condolences may be made on Mary’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Orwig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.