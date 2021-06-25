Williamsport -- Mary L. Orwig, 92, of Williamsport died peacefully Thursday, June 24, 2021 at The Williamsport Home.

Born October 1, 1928 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Earl M. and Martha (Durrwachter) Chadderdon.

Mary was a 1946 graduate of Williamsport High School and worked for GTE Sylvania for 20 years. She was a member of the former Bottle Run Presbyterian Church, was a daughter of the American Revolution and volunteered at the Thomas Taber Museum. Mary enjoyed bird watching, gardening, crocheting and tatting.

During retirement she developed a passion for genealogy and successfully traced her family record back to the 1600s. She was a strong willed and wonderful mother who loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are three sons, Eric Orwig of Montoursville, Kurt Orwig (Patty) of Gainesville, Florida and Karl Orwig of Montoursville; a son in law, Eric Hudson of Williamsport; three grandsons, Kristopher Orwig, Kiel Orwig, and Sebastian Hudson; two sisters, Dorothy McLees and Deloris Gingery both of Montoursville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sons, Mark and Kent Orwig and her daughter, Gloria Hudson; three brothers, Elwood Wright, John Chadderdon, and Dewitt Chadderdon.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Montoursville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be made to The Taber Museum, 858 W. 4th Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

