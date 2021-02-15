Cogan Station -- Mary L. Mertes, 79, of Cogan Station passed away at home on February 10, 2021 surrounded by loving family.

Mary was born in Williamsport on April 8, 1941, the daughter of the late Merlin "Pete" and Betty (Hughes) Vollman.

She was a 1959 graduate of Liberty High School and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Mary retired from Weis Markets on Lycoming Creek Road. She was a homemaker, enjoyed cooking, bird watching and gardening, but most of all spending time with family, especially her grandchildren

She and her husband, James A. Mertes were married at Annunciation Church and celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on October 24, 2020.

Surviving in addition to her husband are their children and their families: Teresa (Scott) Hicks of Williamsport, Tammy Gardner and Dennis (Tina) Mertes all of Cogan Station; grandchildren, D.J. and Jared Mertes and Rebecca Grove; great-grandchildren, Gia, Ellie, Audrey, Jacob and Tucker; siblings, Shirley Patterson of Trout Run, Lana Fritz of Williamsport, and David Vollman of Trout Run.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 18, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, with her pastor, Rev. William Corcoran officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park.

In keeping will CDC guidelines, a mask and social distancing will be required at both the funeral home and church.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to Susquehanna Foundation for the benefit of UPMC Family Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or The American Cancer Society at cancer.org/donate.

