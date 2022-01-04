Williamsport -- Mary L. Landis, 79, formerly of Williamsport, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 in Cherryville, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Harold D. “Dale” Landis on February 19, 2018.

Born April 4, 1942 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Max Elwood and Ethel Mae (McClintock) Wright.

Mary retired from Round Hills School in June 2004 as a satellite manager. She was a life member of the ladies auxiliary of VFW Post #7863, Duboistown and a member of the American Legion Post #251, Montgomery. She enjoyed crafts and colleting bears.

Surviving are a son Evert H. Kepner Jr., of North Carolina; two step daughters, Judith L. Landis, of North Carolina and Patricia I. Landis, of Michigan; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a step son, Steven D. Landis; a step daughter, Kimberly G. Landis; and a brother Max E. Wright, Jr.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mary will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Liberty Township. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Bo 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or www.diabetes.org.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



