Williamsport -- Mary L. Kissell, 89, formerly of Williamsport, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Manor Care North in Williamsport.

Born May 14, 1931, she was a daughter to the late Walter J. Fredericks and the former Mary Jeselnick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Barry D. Kissell on November 11, 2008; 2 brothers; and a sister.

Mary was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She enjoyed gardening and fine arts, and retired from the Social Security Administration after many years of service.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

