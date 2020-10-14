Lock Haven -- Mary (Eckelberger) Krape, 85, of Lock Haven passed away on Saturday, October 10, at her home.

Born in Rochester, N.Y., on January 31, 1935, she was the daughter of Frank C. and Helen (Getgen) Eckelberger.

Mary attended Jersey Shore Assembly, Antes Fort. She was member of the Jersey Shore VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Mary enjoyed spending time crocheting, playing bingo, and with family & friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Titus and her husband, Chris, Lock Haven; Christine Murphy, and her husband, Ronnie, Antes Fort; son, Steven Wayne Krape, Jersey Shore; 6 grandchildren, Brady Lee Hamm, Robert M. Tennis, Stacy Tennis, Jeffrey Tennis, Stella Louise Bowmaster, Ronnie Murphy, III; 5 great grandchildren, Keith Hamm, Jr., Brittany Hamm, Baylei Bloom, Riley Bowmaster, Makenzie Bowmaster; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at Tributes of Life Crematory Chapel by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1000 Hill Alley, Jersey Shore. Online condolences can be left at www.rearickcarpenter.com. Private interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.