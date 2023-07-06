South Williamsport, Pa. — Mary K. Smith, 67, of South Williamsport passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport surrounded by her family.

Born August 6, 1955, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Frank Smith and Jennie (Lupacchino) Caruso (Giuseppe “Joseph”).

Mary earned her GED and went on to graduate from the former Williamsport Area Community College with a degree in Machining. Her strong work ethic led her to a fulfilling career at Textron, where she worked as a clerk until her retirement in 2019.

Outside of her professional life, Mary had a zest for life that was infectious. She loved playing Bingo, soaking up the sun, and floating in her pool. She was also an avid traveler, often vacationing to the beach. Shopping was another of Mary's favorite pastimes, but nothing brought her more joy than watching live bands, especially Hybrid Ice. Above all, Mary's greatest love was her family. She cherished every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her five children, John W. Bird, Jr. (Ruby) of Duboistown and their two children Ashley and Nicholas Bird, Mark A. Bird of Williamsport and his daughter Chelsey Bird, Brian E. Bird of Watsontown and his four children Bryce, Cierra, and Zoey Bird, and Mariah Ireland, Nicole L. Oler of South Williamsport and her three daughters Adelynne, Arianna, and Aubriella Oler, and Stephanie M. Doebler of South Williamsport and her three children Amyiah and Brecklyn Harrington, and Seryiah Johnson. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Cordell, Amilya, Arayla, and Avaitte. Mary was the beloved sister of Phyllis Rolley of Williamsport, Noreen Smith of Williamsport, John Smith of Williamsport, Carl Smith (Bonna) of Hughesville, Robert "Bubba" Smith of Williamsport, and Joey Caruso of Delaware.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter in law Deanna M. Ireland Bird and three siblings, Frank Smith, Gerald Smith, and Anita Guinter.

A memorial service to honor the life of Mary will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 10 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

