Williamsport -- Mary Jean Szybist, 98, of Williamsport passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Williamsport Home with family present.

Born January 2, 1924 in Jersey Shore, “Jean” was the daughter of the late Howard and Nellie (Hartnett) Neyhart.

Jean graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Williamsport. After high school, Jean was employed by Armour Leather as a chemical analyst at the tannery lab on Arch Street, Williamsport.

Jean was married to John James “Shorty” Szybist on June 27, 1953 at Ascension Church.

Jean enjoyed sewing and crocheting. For many years she participated in both bowling and golf leagues in the Williamsport area as well as women's social clubs. Most of all she loved taking care of her husband and four children.

She was a member of the former Ascension Church, Holy Rosary Church and later St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, John, of 66 years. She is survived by four children, John (Joan Aiello) Szybist, Donna (Mark) Mays, Linda Szybist, and Thomas (Judy) Szybist; four grandchildren, Kevin, Jane, Jeffrey and Brian; a sister, Dorothy of Radnor Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her brother Howard “Bud” Neyhart, and sisters Madeline “Dee-dee” Neyhart and Sister Patricia (Isabel) Neyhart, S.C.

The family will receive family and friends from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church portico on Monday March 14.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with Rev. David Bechtel officiating. Burial at Wildwood Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Office, 711 W. Edwin St., www.sjwparish.com, or call (570) 323-9456 or to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport, are handling the arrangements. Please visit www.crousefunerahome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.



