Williamsport -- Mary Jean Brennan, 60, of Williamsport, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 30, 2020.

She was born May 17, 1960 in Syracuse, N.Y., the daughter of Charles F. and Victoria M. Brennan. Mary's life was devoted to her families: The Brennans, and her caregivers whom she called her "new" family. Mary attended The School of Hope as a youngster, and Hope Workshop as an adult.

Mary made such an impact on many people's lives. To know Mary was to love her. She could turn a bad day around with her sweet smile. Mary had such a love for dancing and singing, and was always the life of the party. She will be loved and missed by so many. The world lost a very bright and beautiful soul. She will always be remembered as our sweet little Mary.

Her survivors include two brothers: Stephen J. Brennan (Sandra) of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., and James M. Brennan (Sharon) of Glenside, Pa.; and one nephew, Eric, of Seattle. Mary lived with her special caregiver, Lindsay Hawkins, and her sons Donald and Noah for nine years. Mary loved her life with them.

Mary's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 4 at the Church of Saint Ann, 1220 Northway Road, Williamsport. Rev. John J. Chmil will officiate. Friends may call at Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, on Wednesday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery.

