Nisbet -- Mary Jane Swartz, 87, of Nisbet passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at The Gatehouse.

Surviving is her loving husband of 63 years, Perley J. “Pete” Swartz.

Born July 15, 1934 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of Sylvester “Red” and Lucille (Wither) Hamilton.

In her younger years, she relished in time spent ice skating with her family. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, knitting and was an avid Phillies baseball fan.

Mary was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She truly adored being a “Gram-Gram” and her face would light up any time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Kathleen “Kathy” McFadden (Mark) of Montoursville and Mary Ann Luttrell (Paco) of Cottonwood, Arizona ; three grandchildren, Brandy Davis (Chad), Ashley Weaver (Craig, Jr.) and Cody McFadden (Tara); three great-grandsons, Cole, Cruz and Garrett; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to honor the life of Mary will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 8 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will be held privately in Wildwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at Sanders.

The family will provide flowers and suggest memorial donations be made in Mary’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

