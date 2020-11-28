Williamsport -- Mary Jane LeGros Hamm, who was born on October 18, 1923, passed from this earthly plane to the next life at the age of 97 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Mary was born in Patton, Pennsylvania as the fourth born of five children to Alexander and Emma Louise (LeChen) LeGros. Her brothers, all of whom preceded her in death, are Alex, George, Alfred and Jules LeGros.

Mary’s early life was profoundly affected when she was seven years old by the death during childbirth of her mother. After her mother’s death, Angeline LeGros accepted Mary into her family and raised her with the same love and generosity that she showered on her own children. Mary lived with Aunt Angeline and her “adopted” brother and sister, Alfreda and Bill LeGros, until she reached adulthood.

Mary became an adult during World War II and like many other women of her generation made her contribution to the war effort by working at Bethlehem Steel in Williamsport. At the end of the war, Mary met a handsome soldier named Theodore Edward Hamm who had recently been discharged from the Army after seeing active service on D-Day.

Mary and Ted wed in 1945 and began a family which ultimately grew to include three children, Keith, Charles Wayne, and Judy. After Mary wed she dedicated herself to making a home for her husband and family. She was a wonderful cook and a supportive mother who raised her children to show others respect, to work hard, pursue their goals and to be generous. Mary had a great sense of humor which she maintained even during the later years of her life when her health was failing. She loved to travel and was always the first to agree to a new adventure.

After the death of Ted in 1983, Mary resurrected her life-long love of dancing and joined square dancing groups in Williamsport. She performed with various dance partners for over 10 years in local dance competitions.

She is survived by her son, Keith E. Hamm (Margaret Mottesheard) of Houston, Texas and her daughter, Judith Thompson (Dorian) of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Jeffrey, Stephanie, Paula and Logan; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and brothers, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Ted, and her second son, Charles Wayne Hamm in 2002.

A family viewing will be at Sanders Mortuary. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Montoursville cemetery where in keeping with her final wish, Mary will be interred beside her late husband, Ted.

Online condolences may be made on Mary’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.