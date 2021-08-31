Williamsport -- Mary J. Steinbacher, 85, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Conway, South Carolina.

Surviving is her loving husband of 67 years, Bernard F. Steinbacher.

Born December 5, 1935 in Ringtown she was a daughter of the late Michael and Edna (Klingerman) Frye.

Mary was a 1953 graduate of Williamsport High School and her greatest role in life was making her house a home and being a wife, mother and grandmother. Mary was an excellent cook who always organized and hosted family gatherings. Summer picnics, Christmas and holidays were treasured times where Mary was delighted to feed others and spread cheer. She had a knack for antiques and auctions and owned her own shop. She enjoyed playing golf where she scored two holes-in-one, cards, dancing, sewing and traveling. Mary loved the warm weather and was blessed to retire and live in both Florida and South Carolina.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Deborah McDermott of Williamsport, Donna Bower (William) of Aaronsburg and Patrick Steinbacher of Conway, South Carolina; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Ted Frye; and a son- in-law Michael McDermott.

A funeral service to honor Mary’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 3 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Sanders.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Agape Hospice of the Grand Strand, 2320 US-378 Conway, SC 29527.

Online condolences and a recording of Mary’s service can be found on her memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

