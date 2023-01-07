Muncy, Pa. — Mary J. (Parise) Prigitano, 86, formerly of Muncy, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born August 17, 1936 in Mount Kisco, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Betty (Wertz) Parise. On May 18, 1958, she married George J. Prigitano who preceded her in death on August 5, 1991.

Mary was a 1954 graduate of Pleasantville High School, N.Y. In 1957 she graduated from the former Williamsport Hospital of Nursing and later received an associate degree in Health Care Studies from Empire State College.

She spent the majority of her working years as a nurse for various hospitals and doctors’ offices in New York, later retiring in 1996 as a Nurse Administrator from Sing Sing Correctional Facility, Ossining, N.Y. Mary also owned and operated Clark’s Corners Gift Shop in Pleasantville for 7 years.

She moved to Muncy in 1997 and during the colder months lived in Winter Haven, Florida, where she permanently moved in 2007, before returning one final time to Lewisburg in 2019.

Mary was an exceptional cook and loved entertaining family and friends. She also enjoyed playing tennis and riding her bike in earlier years.

Surviving are one brother, Anthony Parise, of Ossining, N.Y.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one sister, Esther Ann (Parise) Wood; and her companion, George Stockinger.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Holy Innocents Church, 431 Bedford Road, Pleasantville, NY 10570.

Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery, Pleasantville, N.Y.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest contributions in Mary’s memory be made to the American Heart Association, online at www.heart.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

