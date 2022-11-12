Lititz — Mary J. Lettich, 80, previously of Lititz, passed surrounded by her loving daughters on November 9, 2022.

She was born in Pensacola, Florida, on January 20, 1942, a daughter to the late Aubrey & Mary E. (Blackman) Blackwell.

Mary attended Brethren in Christ Church and loved shopping and crafting. She also loved puzzles and was extremely creative. She had a knack for finding hacks and there was no problem that she couldn’t fix. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband of over 50 years, Ivan L. Lettich, preceded her in death on October 26, 2015.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Denise (Gary) Rynier of South Carolina, Bonnie (Roger) Steffy of Lititz, Donna (Joe) Pearson of Williamsport, and Lora (David) Lettich-Erb of Lititz; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; as well as brothers, Wayne and Larry Blackwell.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ivan, Mary is preceded in death by her son Stephen Lettich, and sister Gloria.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

