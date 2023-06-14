New Columbia, Pa. — Mary J. Fisher, 84, of New Columbia passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at her home.

Born May 8, 1939 in Allenwood, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Maggie (High) Hill. On September 22, 1956, she married William R. Fisher, Sr. and together they celebrated 53 years of marriage, until his passing on May 14, 2010.

Mary loved to crochet, cook, and bake. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her four children: John Douglas Fisher and his wife Danise, of Virginia, Candy Lee Fisher, of Turbotville, and Elaine Kay Michael, of Turbotville, and Pamela Jean Hill and her husband Clyde, of Allenwood; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; two brothers: Jim and John Hill; and one sister: Daisy Brouse.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son: William R. Fisher Jr.; and one grandson: Daniel J. Colfer.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Fisher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

