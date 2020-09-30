Nisbet -- Mary Helen Gingery, 88, of Nisbet passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at AristaCare of Loyalsock.

Born May 31, 1932 in Fort Worth, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Bertha (Cason) Solomon.

Mary and her military pen pal Jack L. Gingery married on June 19, 1953, after he returned home from his military service. Together they shared 67 years of marriage before Jack preceded her in death just 57 days before on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Mary was a homemaker and made their house a home for her family and always enjoyed making a good meal for everyone. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church and she enjoyed sewing, gardening, bowling, and anything Maxine related.

Surviving are her children, David L. Gingery (Diane), of Montgomery and Tammy A. Karge (Scott), of Dushore; grandchildren, Randy, Stephen, Rusty, Cindy, Malina, Clint, Ayla, Wyatt, Tyrell, Christopher, Travis, Meghan and Sierra; 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and many loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Decker, and a brother, Daniel Solomon.

A private graveside service in Montoursville Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Due to current health situations, a public celebration of Mary and Jack’s life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be made to St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry Street, Williamsport PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

