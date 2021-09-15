Lock Haven -- Mary Gibson Myers, 94, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at UPMC Haven Place where she had been a resident.

She was born in Cummings Township, Lycoming County on February 16, 1927 to Thomas E. and Annabell Stewart Gibson.

Mary was a 1945 graduate of the Jersey Shore High School. She was united in marriage to Harold L. Myers on August 11, 1997 who preceded her in death on January 2002. Mary had been employed as a seamstress in Jersey Shore and Williamsport facilities for a number of years and at Mina’s Bridal Shop in Montoursville. Mary most recently was employed for homebound nursing in the Williamsport area for four years. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and traveling and was as a member of the MountianView Alliance Church, Jersey Shore.

Survivors include two sons; Max (Laura) Hill, Lynn (Vickie) Hill, two daughters: Maud (Jacob) Peck, Evelyn Hamilton, a step daughter LuAnn Myers Pinelli, a sister; Doris J. Hafer and a sister-in-law; Barb Gibson. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers Carl E. Gibson, Mahlon T. Gibson, Larue Gibson and her sisters; Anne Fisher and Edna May Bower and stepsons; Clarence H. Myers and Larry W. Myers and son-in-law Donald Hamilton.

Funeral Services for Mary Gibson Myers will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to services. Officiating will be Pastor Josh Grimes. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flower, memorials can be made in Mary’s name to MountianView Alliance Church, 151 Cemetery St. Jersey Shore, PA 17740.

