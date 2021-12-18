Milton -- Mary F. Boatwright, 90, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born October 30, 1931 in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mildred (Gearhart) Moodie. On May 7, 1955, she married Richard L. “Dick” Boatwright, and they celebrated 56 years of marriage until his passing in 2012.

Mary was a graduate of Danville High School. She was a member of the Red Hatters, and enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, dancing, RVing, and time spent in the Outer Banks. She retired from Geisinger Medical Center.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Craig Boatwright and his wife, Dianne; and Eric Boatwright and his wife, Janine; her four grandchildren, Angela Chaapel and her husband Rob, Justin Boatwright and his partner Ashlee, Alyssa McKee and her husband Lar, Tyler Boatwright and his partner Layne; six great-grandchildren, Jayden and Ava Chaapel, Auslyn Boatwright and Sofia Neitz, Alexandria and Isla McKee; a brother, Gary Moodie, Danville; and four sisters, Barbara Kolenda, Virginia; Elizabeth Heeter, Danville; Deb Lewis, Virginia; and Ellen Hendrickson, Danville.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Richard “Dirk” Boatwright; brothers, Donald, Robert, and Charles Moodie; and sisters, Lorreta Koser, Dorothy Crawford, and Nancy Kiner.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Turbotville Cemetery. The family will provide flowers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

