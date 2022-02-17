Picture Rocks -- Mary Ellen Price, 86, of Madison died February 5, 2022.

Mrs. Price was born in Pennsylvania on August 20, 1935 to Glenn and Dorothy Gray.

She was married to the late, Arlynn “Bud” Price. She was retired from the banking industry. Mrs. Price was a member of the Madison Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Price is survived by three daughters, Karlynn Wighman (Dennis), Nancy Sandman (Chuck) and Malinda Holcomb (Dan). Grandchildren are Sean Wighman (Lynn), Patrick “Arly” Wighman, Justin Sandman, Drew Holcomb (Tabitha), Gray Holcomb (Haley) and Ben Holcomb. Great grandchildren are Makena, Bentley, and Lane. Mrs. Price is survived by a sister-in-law, Connie Eddy a well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, a grandson, Robert Wighman and sisters, Lois Bennett, and Ruth Feigles.

Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 19 at Picture Rocks Baptist Church, 50 Elm St., Picture Rocks, with Pastor Jerry Uppling officiating. Burial will follow in Picture Rocks Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

