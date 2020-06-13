Bethlehem -- Mary Ellen Parks, 91, of Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Moravian Village of Bethlehem.

Born December 2, 1928 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Albert J. Sr., and Delores E. (Hannen) Paucke.

Mary Ellen was a 1947 graduate of St. Joseph’s High School. She was a member of the former Church of Annunciation, serving as cantor and assistant organist. Mary Ellen loved music and worked as a music teacher.

Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Ann Ellis and husband James of Bangor; four grandchildren, Kyle James of Cary, North Carolina, Colin Kenneth and wife Averi of Allentown; Haley Rose Schleicher and husband Andrew of Slatington; and Lauren Kelsey of Hamilton, New York; four great-grandchildren, Madelyn Ellis, Kensley Schleicher, Emersyn Schleicher and Casey Ellis; and two brothers, Albert J. Paucke, Jr., of Linden and Jack E. Paucke, of Williamsport, as well as numerous nieces & nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Jay Parks, in 1986 after 38 years of marriage, and her siblings, Jean L. Hostrander, Harold E. Paucke and Gary F. Paucke.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mary Ellen will be announced at a later date. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ellen’s name to Wounded Warrior and Operation Smile.

