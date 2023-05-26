Williamsport, Pa. — Mary Ellen Kapp, 81, a longtime resident of the area and formerly of Philadelphia, died Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Born October 11, 1941 in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Caroline (VanCamp) VanFossen.

After graduating high school in Philadelphia, Mary served honorably in the United States Army. She later retired from SCI, Muncy.

She loved going to any yard sales she could find, playing bingo, and scratching lottery tickets.

Surviving are four children, Michael (Cathy) Sisley, of Watsontown, Shannon (Michael) Estrada, of Pottstown, Rick (Paula) Grunsby, of Jersey Shore, and Kristin Franklin, of Washington Boro; one sister, Patricia (Vincent) Rice, of Delaware; 13 grandchildren, Michael, Joshua, Vincent, Jordan, Dominic, Nick, Emily, Max, Bowie, Cassie, Krista, Sammy, and Nate; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a son in infancy, John Grunsby; two sisters, Helen and Pat; and one brother, Thomas.

In keeping with Mary’s wishes, there will be no services.

Contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to any charity to benefit the well being of animals.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown.

