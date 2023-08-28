Williamsport, Pa. — Mary Ellen Gilmore (Bradley), 88, a resident of the Williamsport Home, passed away there on August. 22, 2023.

She was born in Williamsport on August 28, 1934, a daughter of Elmer L. and Ellen A. (Reid) Haug. Mary Ellen spent most of her younger years in Williamsport, then relocated to Altoona where she graduated from high school. She graduated from Toby Coburn Fashion Merchandising School in New York City. She returned to Williamsport and worked at Brozman's, met and married John J. Bradley, and started their family. When the children were all in school, she worked for Neyhart's Department Store.

After moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, John and Mary Ellen divorced and she moved back to Bradford, Pa. It was in Bradford where she met and married William C. Gilmore (Bill). They spent the last 40 years in Zelienople, Pa. Bill died in May of 2022 and Mary Ellen then returned to Williamsport in July of 2022.

Mary Ellen’s greatest joy came from being with and talking about her family.

Surviving are her four children and their families; daughter, Terry Bradley Ventrello (Bob) of Orefield, Pa.; son, John J. Bradley, Jr. (Joanie) of Jarrettsville, Maryland and their children, Hunter and Jaime Bradley and Chelsea Murray; son, Patrick D. Bradley (Robin Beieler) of Montrose, Colorado and daughter, Margaret E. Heinbach (Stephen) of Baltimore, Maryland and their children, Kaitlyn Craven (Eric) and their son Levi; Ashley Heinbach and Lauren Fowler (Ronnie) and their children, Aubrey and Braxton.

In addition to her parents, a brother, J. Reid Haug and sister, Evelyn L. Bevis preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery Chapel, 91 Wildwood Blvd., Williamsport on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

The family respectfully suggests memorial in Mary Ellen’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.

