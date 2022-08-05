Muncy — Mary Ellen Bennardi, 95, of Muncy died Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Embassy of Loyalsock, Montoursville.

Born October 19, 1926 in Genesee, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Cooney) Russell. On July 4, 1951, she married Rudolph A. Bennardi, who preceded her in death Aug. 26, 2010. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Mary Ellen was an orphan at the age of 12 and raised by her aunts and uncles. She graduated high school in Genesee and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in biology and English from Mansfield University. Mary Ellen continued her education in library science and was the founder of the Muncy Public Library, which began in the closet of the Masonic building and moved twice before settling at the current location on Main St. She taught English for the Warrior Run and Muncy schools for many years.

She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Muncy, where she belonged to the Women’s Auxiliary and was a member of the Williamsport Country Club.

Mary Ellen encouraged all her children to be strong, independent, and to have a deep sense of family and community.

Surviving are six children, Anna M. Falat, of South Carolina, Theresa and Mark Tarquinio, of Muncy, Cecelia Rogers, of Texas, Joseph Bennardi, of South Carolina, Patrick and Dawn Bennardi, of Williamsport, and Dr. Mary Colleen Bennardi and Dr. Thomas Barberio of Muncy; eleven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a brother, Edward Russell, a granddaughter, Michelle Tarquinio, and a great-grandson, Luke Courtin.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 9 at the Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Glenn McCreary, officiating. For everyone’s safety the family requires that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Muncy Public Library, 108 S. Main St., Muncy, PA 17756 or to the Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, PA 17756.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

