Williamsport — Mary Elizabeth Troisi, 83, of Williamsport stormed into Heaven on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at the Presbyterian Home.

She was the tenth child of Domenic and Bernardine (Beiter) Troisi. She was preceded in death by brothers, Bob, Paul, and Joe; and sisters Anne Marie, Marguerite, and Bernadine. She is survived by brother John and Jim; and a sister, Helen.

Mary was born Feb. 3, 1939 in Williamsport and graduated from Williamsport High School in 1957. Her first job after graduation took her to the Penn Garment Company, after which she moved to Troisi Menswear, and finally to Beiter’s Home Center.

Mary loved to sing and regularly broke out into song, and she was very good at it. At a very young age, she played tennis at the Brandon Park Courts, and then began her lifetime bowling career with the Catholic Adult Club. She then graduated to the Women’s Bowling Association in 2000, she was named into its Hall of Fame. But that was not the only sport Mary loved. Regularly, she played softball with the boys at "The Field," located on the bank of the open Grafius Run, directly across from her Vernon Avenue childhood home. She was the designated catcher and she was good at it. Early on, her brother John brainwashed his sister into becoming a Dodgers Fan. She strongly cheered them on until her death. Mary happily spent her final years on earth as a very lucky resident of the Presbyterian Home on Louisa Street in Williamsport. The family was extremely grateful for the beautiful and professional care Mary received there. They did an outstanding and loving job.

Mary made a number of trips to Italy with her mom and dad, and always came home with wonderful memories of her Italian heritage. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Boniface Church for more than 20 years where, regularly, she took the Blessed Sacrament to patients at the Williamsport Hospital.

Mary sadly will be missed by her remaining brothers and sister, and her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was the greatest.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., with the Rev. Glenn McCreary officiating. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Church c/o Fr. Clark Educational Endowment Fund 326 Washington Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made on Mary’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

