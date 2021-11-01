Williamsport -- Mary Elizabeth Smith, age 95, of Williamsport, formerly of Lock Haven, died October 28, 2021, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport following a brief illness.

Her husband Robert D. Smith preceded her in death on December 16, 2011.

Born September 15, 1926 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Edward J. and Dorothy E. (Miller) Jolin. Prior to her retirement she was employed as a LPN at ManorCare Heath Services. Early in her career she was a private practice nurse in the Lock Haven area working with Dr. DelGrippo and Dr. McDonough. She was a member of St. Lawrence Church, South Williamsport, and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas of Williamsport.

Surviving is her daughter, Teri A. (Barry) Fisher of Mill Hall; grandchildren, Erica (Michael) Bischof of Williamsport, Andrea (Jason) Roupp of Mill Hall, Joshua (Satomi) Smith of Buffalo, N.Y., Aaron (Jen) Smith of Oklahoma, Matthew (Jess) Smith of Grand Island, N.Y.; 10 great grandchildren, Tyler and Jonathan Bischof, Kylie Lozensky, Samantha Roupp, Miana and Taka Smith, Maryella and Emalynn Smith, Lief and Wesley Smith; and her loving companion, Albert “Al” Brown of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son Ronald D. Smith and twin grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on November 5, 2021 in Wildwood Cemetery, 1151 Cemetery St., Williamsport. Pastor Tim Hartzell will officiate.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Mary’s name to St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, C/O St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, PA.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.



