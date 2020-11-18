Williamsport -- Mary E. Williams, 94, of Williamsport and formerly of Cogan Station, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at The Williamsport Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald N. Williams.

Born January 31, 1926 in Dillsburg, she was a daughter of the late Scott and Carrie (Hyde) Baker.

Mary was a high school graduate and worked for the former LL Stearns and Britts Department Store as a sales clerk for many years.

Mary was a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church, Wheel Inn, Ralston, and the Bethlehem Steel Retirees Club of which her husband was the founder. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed flowers, and loved her dogs.

Surviving are her sister, Catharine Lydia Baker Deitch, of Washington, D.C., and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a half-brother, John Baker.

A graveside service to honor the life of Mary will be held noon Friday, November 20, in Wildwood Cemetery. Please meet at Wildwood office.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

