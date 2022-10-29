Williamsport — Mary E. Trimble, 62, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born Dec. 18, 1959 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Arthur N. Trimble, Jr. and Donna L. (Cook) Trimble.

Mary was previously employed by Wegmans in Williamsport. She loved sewing, crafts, reading, yelling at Shane and Sarah, and most of all, spending time with her eight grandchildren.

Surviving are her three children, Danielle E. Walter (Scott Gibbs), Sarah A. Trimble, both of Williamsport, and Shane C. Trimble (Mandy) of Montgomery; two sisters, Brenda L. Trimble and Ann M. Smith (Christopher) both of Williamsport; and eight grandchildren Landyn, Fynneas, Emma, Gabe, Gavyn, Kamdyn, Logan, and Rhys.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Eleanor A. Pleasant-Biag and Tracey L. Anderson.

In keeping with Mary’s wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

