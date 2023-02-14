Lock Haven, Pa. — Mary E. Tate, age 97, of 8 Sherwood Ave., Lock Haven, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 in the Jersey Shore Geisinger Hospital.

She was born in Saginaw, Michigan on January 19, 1926 to Alfred and Alma Fortier Kennedy.

She was a 1944 graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic High School and had been employed at Lufton Rulers Company in Michigan and the State College High school in the cafeteria, retiring in 1977. He was united in marriage to Harold Tate who preceded her in death May 19, 1975. She enjoyed spending time with family, knitting, crocheting, and playing solitaire.

Survivors include a daughter; Elaine M. Simcox of Lock Haven, a brother Dale Kennedy of Hale, Michigan, two sisters; sister Patricia Kennedy of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Janet Smith of Saginaw, Michigan, four grandchildren; Michelle Simcox, Patrick (Katie) Simcox, Gary (Nichole) Simcox, and David (Rachel) Simcox, Jr., 11 great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by a son, John L. Tate, a brother Arthur Kennedy; and three sisters, Margaret Marshall, Ann Enos, and Evelyn Felton.

Funeral Services for Mary E. Tate will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home in Lock Haven one hour prior to services. Officiating will be Father Joseph Orr of the Holy Spirit Parish. Interment will be in the Meyers Cemetery, Bellefonte, Pa.

In lieu flowers, memorials can be made to Holy Spirit Parish, St. Agnes Church, 3 E. Walnut St. Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Tate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.